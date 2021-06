The Nebraska baseball team is getting ready to face Northeastern in the first round of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional. The Huskers are champions of the Big Ten Conference with a 31-12 record. The Huskies are champions of the Colonial Athletic Association. They are 36-10. Northeastern hits .298 as a team and have four players hitting .341 or better. They’re also aggressive on the base paths with 119 stolen bases. That compares to 64 for the Huskers. First pitch will be at 7:00pm on Friday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.