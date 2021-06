American journalist Danny Fenster was detained in Myanmar last month when he was traveling home early to surprise his family, his mother said on "CBS This Morning" Wednesday. "He was supposed to come home in July for a visit. We haven't seen him in over three years, to surprise his parents — us, my son, his niece and nephew, his 95-year-old grandmother who's a Holocaust survivor," Rose Fenster said. "He and my son Bryan were talking and this was a surprise to come in early like this, to surprise us."