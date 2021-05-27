Man with previous arrest, family in Baxter County killed by Arizona police

(Police approach a truck driven by Glen Cockrum Jr. Monday after firing multiple shots into the cab as Cockrum tried to flee.) (Photo courtesy of KOLD-TV in Tucson) A man with a previous arrest in Baxter County, and with family locally, has been killed by police in Arizona, who fired over 30 rounds into the cab of his 18-wheeler after he tried to flee following a lengthy pursuit. The incident involving 39-year-old Glen Cockrum Jr., whose last known address was in Clinton, happened Monday in Nogales, Arizona, which is located on the border with Mexico.