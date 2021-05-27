Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

'Helgoland' Offers A New Way To Understand The World, And Our Place In It

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you read these words the world around you seems pretty solid, pretty stable: The device you're using seems to exist on its own, with its own properties of shape and weight and color. So does the chair you're sitting in, the table your coffee cup is resting on and the coffee cup itself.

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Smolin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#World#Quantum Superposition#Quantum Computers#Theoretical Physics#Real Science#Cat#Helgoland#Buddhist#University Of Rochester#Called Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Weirdness#Well Known Physicists#Alien Worlds#Earth#Interactions#Works#Radical Possibilities#Particles#Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
ScienceThrive Global

Understanding Our Universe

“Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside of you” Rumi. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. When we’re born, the Universe becomes a human being. It’s there inside us, a constant presence, through all the endless changes in our life. A spacious consciousness as large as the Universe, knowing what it is to...
EducationEurekAlert

Transforming our understanding of deep learning

A team of UK scientists from the universities of Bath, Cambridge and UCL aims to make Deep Learning (DL) more accountable and transparent by better understanding the decision making process behind the algorithms. The team of mathematicians, statisticians and image processing experts has been awarded a five-year Programme Grant worth...
Scienceconversationswithtyler.com

David Deutsch on Multiple Worlds and Our Place in Them (Ep. 124)

Plus, the defining human attribute visible from galaxies far, far away. Tyler describes Oxford professor and theoretical physicist David Deutsch as a “maximum philosopher of freedom” with no rival. A pioneer in the field of quantum computing, Deutsch subscribes to the multiple-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics. He is also adamant that the universe (or multiverse) is not incomprehensible — believing that the multiverse and human beings within it have maximum freedom. He joined Tyler to discuss the importance of these principles for understanding the nature of reality and our place in it.
ScienceNew Scientist

Carlo Rovelli’s rebellious past and how it made him a better scientist

Subscribe to New Scientist on YouTube for more amazing science videos. “We are not entities, we are relations”, is a clever way for Carlo Rovelli to introduce himself. It’s a principle that has guided one of many strands of work that have made the physicist and author of best-selling books as Seven Brief Lessons on Physics, The Order of Time and his latest, Helgoland, one of the world’s most prominent public intellectuals.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

New study turns our understanding of ice upside down

As water freezes into ice, free-wheeling water molecules suddenly stop moving and begin forming ice crystals with their neighbors — but ironically, they need a bit of heat to do so, scientists recently discovered. Yes, you read that right: You actually need some extra heat to freeze water into ice....
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

New Exhibit Explores How COVID-19 Has Shaped Our World

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center. Most museums exist to help us understand the past. But the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center is not quite a museum, and its exhibits are all about the present. “The Discovery Center hopes...
ScienceHPCwire

Aachen, Jülich Scientists Demonstrate How Quantum Systems Keep a Memory of their Environment

JÜLICH, Germany, June 2, 2021 — Many quantum devices – electrical, optical or otherwise – respond in a delayed manner to a control pulse. This results in damping effects that occur with a time delay – the systems still show traces of past behaviour. Researchers at RWTH Aachen University and Forschungszentrum Jülich have now shown how this “memory” can be modelled more easily. The results are relevant, among other things, for applications in quantum technology, the development of which is still a challenge due to difficulties in modelling.
Bronx, NYConnecticut Post

5 ways to use hip-hop in the classroom to build better understanding of science

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Back when I attended M.S. 101 in the Bronx, I tuned out the science teacher because I didn’t think science was for me. I viewed the subject as something distant and inaccessible. I never saw myself becoming a scientist.
AstronomyEurekAlert

A new dimension in the quest to understand dark matter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- As its name suggests, dark matter -- material which makes up about 85% of the mass in the universe -- emits no light, eluding easy detection. Its properties, too, remain fairly obscure. Now, a theoretical particle physicist at the University of California, Riverside, and colleagues have published...
ScienceNewswise

SLAC’s Panofsky fellows talk about what makes their research so exciting

Newswise — Among the many scientists who push the frontiers of knowledge at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, the Panofsky fellows stand out. Their Panofsky Fellowship awards recognize the exceptional work they’ve done early in their careers, and gives those careers a big boost by funding five years of research, with an opportunity for continuing to work at the lab after that. This allows them to build their own research groups, freely pursue their scientific visions and connect with the SLAC community and collaborators around the world.
Physicscaltech.edu

Physics Colloquium

Emergence of Statistical Mechanics via Spontaneous Breaking of Unitarity. Both our everyday experience and laboratory experiments indicate that physical systems, initially prepared in a non-equilibrium state, time-evolve into thermal equilibrium. Sets of axioms have been formulated to justify this generic behavior and the emergence of statistical mechanics. Yet, there is no clear understanding of the fundamental principles underlying the universality of thermalization and ergodicity. How do such irreversible thermal states emerge in quantum systems, which are governed by the "reversable" unitary laws of quantum physics?
ScienceScience Daily

An atom chip interferometer that could detect quantum gravity

Physicists in Israel have created a quantum interferometer on an atom chip. This device can be used to explore the fundamentals of quantum theory by studying the interference pattern between two beams of atoms. University of Groningen physicist, Anupam Mazumdar, describes how the device could be adapted to use mesoscopic particles instead of atoms. This modification would allow for expanded applications. A description of the device, and theoretical considerations concerning its application by Mazumdar, were published on 28 May in the journal Science Advances.
Sciencearxiv.org

Anomaly and Superconnection

We study anomalies of fermions with spacetime dependent mass. Using Fujikawa's method, it is found that the anomalies associated with the $U(N)_+\times U(N)_-$ chiral symmetry and $U(N)$ flavor symmetry for even and odd dimensions, respectively, can be written in terms of superconnections. In particular, the anomaly for a vector-like $U(1)$ symmetry is given by the Chern character of the superconnection in both even and odd dimensional cases. It is also argued that the non-Abelian anomaly for a system in D-dimensional spacetime is characterized by a (D+2)-form part of the Chern character of the superconnection which generalizes the usual anomaly polynomial for the massless case. These results enable us to analyze anomalies in the systems with interfaces and spacetime boundaries in a unified way. Applications to index theorems, including Atiyah-Patodi-Singer index theorem and Callias-type index theorem, are also discussed. In addition, we give a natural string theory interpretation of these results.
Astronomynextbigideaclub.com

The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein is a theoretical physicist at the University of New Hampshire, focusing on cosmology, neutron stars, and dark matter. As a core faculty member of UNH’s gender studies program, she also does research in Black feminist science, technology, and society studies. She writes columns for New Scientist and Physics World and was named one of 10 people who helped shape science in 2020 by Nature magazine.
SciencePosted by
Space.com

Einstein's theory of general relativity

General relativity is physicist Albert Einstein's understanding of how gravity affects the fabric of space-time. The theory, which Einstein published in 1915, expanded the theory of special relativity that he had published 10 years earlier. Special relativity argued that space and time are inextricably connected, but that theory didn't acknowledge the existence of gravity.
Astronomysciencealert.com

Our Universe's Earliest State of Matter Was Like an Ocean of Perfect Liquid

Smashing together lead particles at 99.9999991 percent the speed of light, scientists have recreated the first matter that appeared after the Big Bang. Out of the wreck came a primordial type of matter known as quark-gluon plasma, or QGP. It only lasted a fraction of a second, but for the first time, scientists were able to probe the plasma's liquid-like characteristics – finding it to have less resistance to flow than any other known substance – and determine how it evolved in the first moments in the early Universe.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

How Will Humans Create Artificial Life?

Wherever we go, life finds a way. When humans evolved, scientists believe, it was also nature finding a way to organize living matter into life as we know it. But what if life found a different way, not from nature alone, but human ingenuity?. A nascent field of artificial life...
ScienceScience News

Nuclear clocks could outdo atomic clocks as the most precise timepieces

Nuclear clocks could be the GOAT: Greatest of all timepieces. If physicists can build them, nuclear clocks would be a brand-new type of clock, one that would keep time based on the physics of atoms’ hearts. Today’s most precise clocks, called atomic clocks, rely on the behavior of atoms’ electrons. But a clock based on atomic nuclei could reach 10 times the precision of those atomic clocks, researchers estimate.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

New Research May Help Illuminate the Origins of Life on Earth

One of the fundamental themes in astrobiology is to seek to ascertain the origin and distribution of life in the cosmos. As part of this, the field also deals with how life may be transferred from one planetary system to another. Recent research may give insight into how we could detect traces of this intriguing process in the future.