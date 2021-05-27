Cancel
Trevor Lawrence: It’s Weird Playing with Tim Tebow

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Dan asks him the differences in playing for Dabo Swinney vs. Urban Meyer and who has a better sense of humor. He talks about his expectations for his rookie season in Jacksonville and the prospect of matching up against any of his former college teammates. And Dan asks about playing with Tim Tebow and Trevor admits it is weird actually playing with a guy he used to play with in video games when he was a kid.

