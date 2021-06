Summer is basically here, so it’s time to get outside. Of course, while spending time in the sun is a good thing, you may sometimes want a bit of shade. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a patio umbrella or two at home. Most are easy to open and then fold away, so they won’t take up too much space when not in use, and you can fill up your poolside or garden with them to keep everyone cool. There are a few different design options to choose consider—some are cantilevered, for instance, and you can also decide between one with aluminum elements or one with teak components. Here, a few of our favorites that will pair well with whatever outdoor lounge area you’ve got going.