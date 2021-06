If you've ever tie dyed before, you know that your hands are going to be discolored for the next couple of days. Many of the kits provide gloves, but let's be real — they don't do that much. Last year I was introduced to ice tie-dye and my life was forever changed. With ice tie-dye, you get amazing results every time and hands that are dye free! This summer we updated our dingy white clothes with ice tie-dye and fun phrases written in a water-based resist. Head to your closets to collect all your not-so-white-anymore clothes, and get ready to cover them with ice tie-dye!