Singapore wants drones to watch over its water reservoirs

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore’s national water agency, PUB, has figured out that it can save about 5,000 manhours every year by deploying drones to conduct monitoring activities at six water reservoirs spread across the nation. So, starting next week, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones will take over the skies to observe...

dronedj.com
