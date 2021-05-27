Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Police arrest sex offender suspected of trying to entice child

By Katie Greathouse
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Cole County prosecutors charged a registered sex offender Thursday after he allegedly tried to communicate with a child multiple times.

Norman Jolly, 69, is charged with first-degree stalking. According to a news release, the mother of the child called police after Jolly tried several times to communicate with her child. He would allegedly place notes under a rock along the path the child would walk home. The attempts reportedly happened near a school bus stop in the area of High and Cherry Streets.

According to a probable cause statement, one of the notes said "you're beautiful" and included $5.

Police said Jolly is a registered sex offender who was convicted of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old in Columbia in 1997.

Officers arrested him at his home Wednesday morning. Jolly did not provide police with a statement since he did not have an attorney present, according to the release. Online court records did not list an attorney for Jolly.

Court documents said the bus stop location was relocated and the victim walks different routes home after the incident.

Columbia, MO
