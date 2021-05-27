DC COMICS Announces Exciting New International BATMAN: THE WORLD Hardcover Anthology

Dark Horse Comics are throwing their hat into the gaming ring with the announcement of a new Games & Digital Division of the company. They have set up two main offices in Oregon and Shanghai with the goal of making brand new games centered around their IPs. Considering some of the content they have under the umbrella, the possibilities are amazing to think about since they have Hellboy, Frank Miller's Sin City and 300, Umbrella Academy, Polar, Lady Killer, Emily the Strange, Usagi Yojimbo, Resident Alien, and more. We have more info from the announcement below along with a couple of quotes from Dark Horse themselves. Keep in mind that just because this announcement is happening now, it doesn't mean we're suddenly going to see a Hellboy game be released in 2022. In fact, it's best to temper your expectations and not expect any new games from them for at least a couple years.