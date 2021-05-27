Cancel
DC COMICS Announces Exciting New International BATMAN: THE WORLD Hardcover Anthology

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for something a little different to the current weekly offerings from the Batman titles, DC Comics has a special anthology planned for release this September. Titled Batman: The World, the series will span 14 countries and feature creative talents from each respective locale guiding the story. "Batman...

Batman

DC Comics Reveals Titles for Free Comic Book Day 2021

DC Comics has revealed its offerings for Free Comic Book Day 2021. DC will publish four free comics aimed at different age demographics for participating comic book stores to give away during this year's later than usual Free Comic Book Day event. For adults, DC is offering two books. The 32-page Batman FCBD Special Edition offers readers their first taste of the "Fear State" event and introduces Jace Fox as the Dark Knight of the upcoming I Am Batman series. Suicide Squad FBCD Special Edition, also 32-pages, will focus on King Shark and lead into the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker storyline that will run in a new Suicide Squad limited series.
DC COMICS ANNOUNCES 'THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX'

DC Comics announced The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox for release on August 3. In this murder mystery series, the G.C.P.D. discovers a unidentified corpse, a magical box, and several of most infamous villains sitting in the same jail cell. The Joker is the only one that knows what happened, and he unravels each piece of this tale, over the course of the series, as it connects to his diabolical plans. The first issue is penned by Matthew Rosenberg, who recently worked on Wolverine: Black, White & Blood for Marvel (see "Academy Award Winner John Ridley To Write A 'Wolverine' Comic"). It also features art by Jesus Merino, Joshua Hixon and Ulises Arreola.
ComicsBay News 9

DC unveils new superhero rooted in Chinese myth in AAPI anthology

LOS ANGELES — Every superhero has an origin story and so do the people who create them. Bernard Chang’s superhero origin story starts early. “I have been reading comic books since I was a kid,” he said. “Ever since I could pick things up, I’ve been reading comic books.”. What...
DC Comics launching ‘Batman: The World’ across the globe September 14

DC Comics has announced a globally-inspired standalone hardcover anthology, Batman: The World, which features stories taking place across the globe featuring Batman in the creator’s home countries. Running 184 pages, the hardcover will be released on September 14, 2021. Kicking off the anthology is a story from writer Brian Azzarello...
DC Comics To Publish Sequel To Pennyworth TV Show As Comic

DC Comics is to publish a sequel to the current Pennyworth TV show, showing the life of Alfred Pennyworth working as an MI6 spy during the Cold War. No, don't try to work out the timeline, it will just mess with your head. But it might take the Michael Caine inspiration of the portrayal of the character in the show out from Alfie and closer to The Ipcress Files.
Star Wars: The High Republic New Marvel Comic Series Announced

Star Wars: The High Republic is getting a new Marvel Comics limited series called Trail of Shadows this October. The new chapter of The High Republic will come from the creative team of writer Daniel José Older and artist David Wachter, with cover art (see below) by David López. The premise of Trail of Shadows is a "noir-style mystery" in the Star Wars Universe, as two "detectives" (Sian Holt and Jedi Emerick Caphtor) are looking into a strange new threat that threatens the age of prosperity that The Jedi Order and Republic have achieved. Trail of Shadows will tie-in directly to Cavan Scott's upcoming High Republic novel, The Rising Storm.
DC Comics To Restart Batman and Superman Collections From Vol 1 Again

Time to start counting again! It looks like DC Comics will be reunumbering their collections for Action Comics and Detective Comics from Vol 1 again, for the post Future State/Infinite Frontier semi-relaunch. Which means that the Phillip Kennedy Johnson-written Action Comics run which began with Action Comics #1030 will be collected in a new Volume 1. Which won't be confusing at all. And the same will happen to the Mariko Tamaki-written Detective Comics. And it looks like they will just be collecting the main story from each issue rather than the back-up.
Fortnite Adding DC Comic’s Deathstroke Cosmetics

Fortnite continues to add comic book characters to its cosmetic offerings, with the newest skin coming in the form of the DC Comic’s villain Deathstroke. Fortnite keeps pulling from the comic book realm, with DC Comics currently adding the likes of Beast Boy and Raven, where now we will be seeing the villain Deathstroke coming to the battle royale title next week. Per usual, the drop includes several cosmetics, along with a tournament for players to compete in.
DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Batman’s Joker, Punchline, Harley Quin, A Bluebird & More!

DC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Batman’s Joker, Punchline, Harley Quin, A Bluebird and More!. Solicitations and covers below. After barely surviving in the jungles of Belize, The Joker flees to Europe! Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout…if The Joker didn’t gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what’s the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane?
Dark Horse Comics Announces New Games & Digital Division

Dark Horse Comics are throwing their hat into the gaming ring with the announcement of a new Games & Digital Division of the company. They have set up two main offices in Oregon and Shanghai with the goal of making brand new games centered around their IPs. Considering some of the content they have under the umbrella, the possibilities are amazing to think about since they have Hellboy, Frank Miller's Sin City and 300, Umbrella Academy, Polar, Lady Killer, Emily the Strange, Usagi Yojimbo, Resident Alien, and more. We have more info from the announcement below along with a couple of quotes from Dark Horse themselves. Keep in mind that just because this announcement is happening now, it doesn't mean we're suddenly going to see a Hellboy game be released in 2022. In fact, it's best to temper your expectations and not expect any new games from them for at least a couple years.
¡Kapow! Batman takes holiday in Benidorm in DC Comics anthology

Given his 82 long years of rooftop vigilantism, the dank, lonely surroundings of his home office – not to mention the tickly throat irritation caused by all those growled threats – few would begrudge Batman some sun, a nice paella and a cheeky mid-morning pint. Or five. Benidorm, fortunately, is...
DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie

Back in March, Bleeding Cool reported that we understood Josh Williamson was planning to write the Aquaman series after Kelly Sue DeConnick's run on the series but as the new architect of the DC Universe, decided that the timing wasn't right and he was a bit overloaded. I am however told to expect a new Aquaman book to be launched out of the upcoming Infinite Frontier series from a new creative team. Well, Josh Williamson was on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast last week and, basically, he said as much.
Star Ace Toys announces Modern Batman figure from Batman Ninja

Star Ace Toys is back with another figure from Batman Ninja and this time it’s the modern-day version of Batman. Modern Day Batman will clock in just under 12-inches tall and will be ready for release between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2022. Batman will run $299, while the deluxe version will set you back $315.