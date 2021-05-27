OLD: Check Out The Chilling Full Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Graphic Novel Adaptation

The mafia still exists, but unlike the days of Meyer Lansky, it doesn’t operate as openly as it once did. In fact, the mafia is what a lot of people would call a shadow of its former self, but poking the bear to see if it can still growl would probably be a mistake. That’s the kind of feeling that Lansky gives as Harvey Keitel gets into character and reminds Sam Worthington’s character that anything they talk about concerning his past has to be approved before it can be put into a book and published. The serious tone that’s taken in the scene makes it clear or should make it clear, that Meyer Lansky was not a man to be taken lightly at any time, even as an old man. Lansky passed away in the early 80s, and up until that time, he’d been living peacefully in Florida. But it’s fair to think that he still had plenty of pull when it came to taking care of any overt problems that he couldn’t handle alone. The mafia stories we see in the movies and on TV are usually glamorized beyond all reckoning, but at the core, there’s something real that drives them, tales that based on the real events that happened back in the day. What a person can believe and what they choose to believe about those that were a part of the Italian-American mafia can be more than a little different, but the fact is that the mafia did exist, it still does exist, and whether it’s as weak as people have been told or not is hard to gauge. But Lansky was one of the OG’s from back in the day, a guy that built himself up along with his buddies, and someone that knew that life could be unbearably hard if one allowed it to be.