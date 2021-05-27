Cancel
OLD: Check Out The Chilling Full Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's Graphic Novel Adaptation

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing our first teasing glimpse of footage during the Super Bowl back in February, M. Night Shyamalan (Unbreakable, The Sixth Sense) has unveiled the full trailer for his latest supernatural thriller, Old. The Glass director's latest is set for theatrical release on July 23, and follows a family who go...

www.comicbookmovie.com
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Check Out “Devilish” Final Trailer For ‘The Conjuring 3’

The wait for the next chapter in The Conjuring series is almost over–and one final sneak peek just arrived. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from Warner Bros. Pictures will hit theaters and HBO Max this Friday, June 4, as reported by comingsoon.net, and the last trailer is here on this page to whet your appetite.
MUBI

Rushes: Marcell Jankovics, Kodak and Experimental Film Preservation, M. Night Shyamalan's "Old"

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Pioneering Hungarian filmmaker Marcell Jankovics has died. Known for his fantastical and folkloric animations, Jankovics' films like Johnny Corncob (1973) and Son of the White Mare (1981) helped place Hungarian animation on the map. Last year, Jankovics discussed his recently re-released Son of the White Mare with Christopher L. Inoa.
MoviesPopSugar

There Has to Be a Twist in M. Night Shyamalan's Old, Right? Here Are 4 Theories

After terrifying us with Glass, thriller connoisseur M. Night Shyamalan is officially back with the immensely creepy Old. The film follows a family who head off to vacation at a secluded beach, where all is well until they realize their tropical paradise causes people to age rapidly and effectively reduces their lives to a single day. In addition to this horrifying realization, the beach dwellers also discover weird symbols and a dead body along the way. Given this turn of events, there just has to be a Shyamalan twist coming, right?
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Adapting Norman Partridge’s 2006 Horror Novel Dark Harvest

MGM has found its two leads for an upcoming adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 horror novel, Dark Harvest, which won the Bram Stoker Award in 2006 in the Long Fiction category. According to Deadline, the film will star Casey Likes (The Birch, Krampus: Origins) and E’myri Crutchfield (Fargo, True Detective),...
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Stephen King adapts novel into series ‘Lisey’s Story’

More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com. Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday. Top streams for the week. Stephen King adapts his own novel for...
Moviesnerdist.com

Check Out the Teaser for Neill Blomkamp’s DEMONIC

I love a movie trailer where I can’t tell what it is. Like, I can see things and hear lines and all of that, but I still have no idea what the movie will actually be. The possibilities are endless. This is absolutely true for Neill Blomkamp‘s latest feature, with the suitably vague title Demonic. The District 9 and Elysium director has been making short films since Chappie in 2015 and now he’s back with what looks like a tech-infused bit of horror. I’m excited and have no idea what any of it means. Have a look at the teaser!
MoviesTVOvermind

Check out The Trailer for New Gangster Movie “Lanksy”

The mafia still exists, but unlike the days of Meyer Lansky, it doesn’t operate as openly as it once did. In fact, the mafia is what a lot of people would call a shadow of its former self, but poking the bear to see if it can still growl would probably be a mistake. That’s the kind of feeling that Lansky gives as Harvey Keitel gets into character and reminds Sam Worthington’s character that anything they talk about concerning his past has to be approved before it can be put into a book and published. The serious tone that’s taken in the scene makes it clear or should make it clear, that Meyer Lansky was not a man to be taken lightly at any time, even as an old man. Lansky passed away in the early 80s, and up until that time, he’d been living peacefully in Florida. But it’s fair to think that he still had plenty of pull when it came to taking care of any overt problems that he couldn’t handle alone. The mafia stories we see in the movies and on TV are usually glamorized beyond all reckoning, but at the core, there’s something real that drives them, tales that based on the real events that happened back in the day. What a person can believe and what they choose to believe about those that were a part of the Italian-American mafia can be more than a little different, but the fact is that the mafia did exist, it still does exist, and whether it’s as weak as people have been told or not is hard to gauge. But Lansky was one of the OG’s from back in the day, a guy that built himself up along with his buddies, and someone that knew that life could be unbearably hard if one allowed it to be.
MoviesNo Film School

Check Out Soderbergh's New Trailer for 'No Sudden Move'

Every day I thank God that Soderbergh never retired. He's come back with many interesting and challenging movies. I think we're lucky to have a creator like that riffing today. His new movie is called No Sudden Move and follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal...
Comicscomicmix.com

Trese, Philippine Graphic Novel, Being Adapted by Netflix

Manila, Philippines – May 21, 2021 – Netflix today released the official trailer for Trese, the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, premiering on Netflix June 11, 2021. Netflix also revealed the English language and Filipino language...
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Reminiscence

Reminiscence almost feels like it could be two different movies and people would be okay with that, since it introduces a couple of situations that are quite a bit different but are bound to make some people feel a little anxious. In a future where Miami is slowly sinking as the sea continues to rise, it would appear that people have nothing to look forward to, so the idea is to give them something to look back on by developing a means to let people peer into the past. The only problem here, well, one among many really, is that upon falling for a woman that he’s mystified by, Nick Bannister eventually discovers she has a bit of a troubled past that includes criminal acts that might send him down a very dark path as he tries to find out who she is and why she’s done what she has. In a sense, this feels like another movie that’s bound and determined to give people the idea that looking into the past might be all well and good when it comes to remembering the pleasant and decent times, but the memory is an imperfect thing that might catch quite a bit but can also be altered by the perceptions of the individual.
TV & Videosgmanetwork.com

Netflix unveils chilling trailer for film trilogy of R.L. Stine's 'Fear Street'

Massacres are occurring in the town of Shadyside, and a group of teenagers investigate three centuries worth of bloody mysteries. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's the plot of the classic horror book series "Fear Street" by R.L. Stine. The gripping story is being adapted into a film trilogy by Netflix, and the trailer has just been released.
New York City, NYonstageblog.com

Check out the trailer for the 'tick, tick…BOOM' movie!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?
MoviesDeadline

‘The Witcher’s Freya Allan To Star In Horror Thriller ‘Baghead’

EXCLUSIVE: Freya Allan, a breakout in the Netflix series The Witcher, is set to star in Baghead for Studiocanal and The Picture Company. Production will begin in the fall in Berlin. Allan stars in the upcoming Studiocanal/The Picture Company action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake for Netflix. The film will be directed...