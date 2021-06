Marvel's Avengers has been churning out the comic-inspired costumes as well as a few from the MCU to boot, and the latest costume releases are once again straight from the comics. The latest marketplace update features new suits for Ms. Marvel and Black Widow that bring two very memorable looks from the comics to the game, and it all starts with Black Widow. In addition to her Avengers: Endgame suit, Widow just received her striking all-white spy suit, which is from the 2009 Deadly Origin mini-series, and that series also inspired the all-white suit in the upcoming Black Widow film. You can grab the costume for 900 Credits.