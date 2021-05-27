Cancel
NO TIME TO DIE: Will Latest JAMES BOND Movie Skip Theaters For Amazon? Producers Reveal Future Plans

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 11 days ago

Now Amazon has acquired MGM, the James Bond franchise will eventually arrive on Prime. While it's possible the company will look to expand 007's world on the small screen, it's Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson who ultimately call the shots with how the iconic Ian Fleming creation is portrayed.

www.comicbookmovie.com
