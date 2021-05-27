Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Thousands of Unknown Viruses and Bacteria Are Living in Our Subways

By Ed Cara
Gizmodo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research out this week confirms that our subways aren’t just jam-packed with people—they’re also filled to the brim with viruses, bacteria, and other microbes. Using samples from transit stations in 60 countries, scientists have created a microbial atlas of sorts. But though the scientists have discovered lots of previously unknown species living in these subways, people shouldn’t be too worried about the tiny commuters that they’re spending time around.

gizmodo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subways#Bacteria#Viruses#Dna#Microbes#Study Animals#Genes#Live Animals#Metagenomics#Cell#Microbiomes#Cornell University#The New York Times#Disease Causing Germs#Larger Animals#Scientists#Samples#Antibiotics#Antibiotic Resistance#Transit Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceScience Daily

The viruses in our genes: When activated, they damage brain development

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Researchers have been able to prove for the first time that activation of distinct human endogenous retroviruses, which are part of our genome, impair brain development dramatically. This finding could help to advance research into therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The study originated from an international collaboration led by Helmholtz Zentrum München.
ScienceNewswise

Global Study Finds Each City Has Unique Microbiome Fingerprint of Bacteria and Viruses

Newswise — Each city has its own unique microbiome, a “fingerprint” of viruses and bacteria that uniquely identify it, according to a new study from an international consortium of researchers that included a team from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM). The international project, which sequenced and analyzed samples collected from public transit systems and hospitals in 60 cities around the world, was published today in the journal Cell.
Sciencearcamax.com

How Cannabigerol Can Help In The Fight Against Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria And Viruses

The threat of antibiotic resistance is one of the many global health challenges that will be solved with the chemical compound in the cannabis plant. One of the most prevalent threats to human beings that have become a global health challenge is drug-resistant infections. This threat increases fears that there is a high possibility of our generation returning to the pre-antibiotic age because such diseases are life-threatening.
ScienceFreethink

These Bacteria Grow Biodegradable “Aquaplastic”

If you've ever had a bad case of food poisoning, just thinking about the bacteria E. coli may make your skin crawl. But most E. coli are harmless, and many are even beneficial, living in your gut, producing vitamin K, and helping crowd out bad bacteria. Now, with a bit...
ScienceBoston Globe

Subway swabbers find a microbe jungle — and thousands of new species

“Most of these aren’t pathogens, most of them are probably innocuous, and some may actually be beneficial.”. For centuries, naturalists have mapped the world’s flora and fauna. They have assembled atlases of migratory birds and cold-water fishes, and sketched out the geography of carnivorous animals and alpine plants. Now, an...
Scienceearth.com

Cities have their own unique collection of bacteria and viruses

In a new study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), researchers have found that each city has its own unique collection of bacteria and viruses. The findings are based on the analysis of 4,728 samples from cities on six continents taken over the course of three years.
Medical & Biotechsciencecodex.com

Luring bacteria into a trap

Developing vaccines against bacteria is in many cases much more difficult than vaccines against viruses. Like virtually all pathogens, bacteria are able to sidestep a vaccine's effectiveness by modifying their genes. For many pathogens, such genetic adaptations under selective pressure from vaccination will cause their virulence or fitness to decrease. This lets the pathogens escape the effects of vaccination, but at the price of becoming less transmissible or causing less damage. Some pathogens, however, including many bacteria, are extremely good at changing in ways that allow them to escape the effects of vaccination while remaining highly infectious.
Scienceuniversal-sci.com

Scientists can identify a city by its unique mix of viruses and bacteria

A group of scientists examined the bacteria and viruses in 60 different cities worldwide. It turns out that each city has its own unique mix of microorganisms. According to Christopher Mason, one of the researchers, the teams' detailed knowledge goes so far that they would be able to tell you from which city you came from with 90% accuracy by just giving them your shoe for analysis.
ScienceNewswise

Study pinpoints key causes of ocean circulation change

Newswise — Researchers have identified the key factors that influence a vital pattern of ocean currents. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) carries warm water from the tropics northward. Many scientists think that this heat transport makes areas including north-west Europe and the UK warmer than they would otherwise be.
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Plankton hold secrets to preventing pandemics

New findings on transmission of disease within and between animal species. Whether it's plankton exposed to parasites or people exposed to pathogens, a host's initial immune response plays an integral role in determining whether infection occurs and to what degree it spreads in a population, new University of Colorado Boulder research suggests.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

First Discovery of Zika Virus RNA in Free-Ranging African Bats

CSU's Dr. Anna Fagre (right) said while other studies have shown that bats are susceptible to Zika virus in controlled experimental settings, detection of nucleic acid in bats in the wild indicates that they are naturally infected or exposed through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Credit: Ron Bend/ CSU. A...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How pollution and other environmental effects can affect human DNA

Gene expression can be altered by environmental factors such as food, drugs or exposure to toxins, according to Duke Magazine. These changes can range from small to so significant that certain genes in our system can be turned off or on when they are supposed to be the opposite way.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists develop a vaccine to protect animals from Salmonella

Researchers at ETH Zurich and the University of Basel have developed a vaccine that protects animals from Salmonella. These bacteria often escape the effects of vaccination by genetically modifying their protective coat. The researchers have succeeded in manipulating this process to lure the bacteria into an evolutionary trap. Developing vaccines...
ScienceEurekAlert

The dream team: Scientists find drug duo that may cure COVID-19 together

COVID-19 continues to claim lives across the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection? Vaccines aren't 100% effective, highlighting the need--now more than ever--for effective antiviral therapeutics. Moreover, some people can't receive vaccines due to health issues, and new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that can penetrate vaccine-conferred immunity, are being reported, indicating that we need to think beyond prevention.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Use DNA To Trace the Origins of Giant Viruses

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay shed light on the origins of Mimivirus and other giant viruses, helping us better understand a group of unique biological forms that shaped life on Earth. In their latest study published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the researchers show that giant viruses may have come from a complex single-cell ancestor, keeping DNA replication machinery but shedding genes that code for other vital processes like metabolism.
Cancersciencecodex.com

Metal ions help COVID-19 virus to disguise itself

SAN ANTONIO (June 2, 2021) -- Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have discovered a mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 exploits changes in metal ion concentrations to disguise itself in the body. Varying concentrations of metal ions -- positively charged atoms such as magnesium, manganese and calcium -- are observed in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Medical Sciencelaboratoryequipment.com

Scientists Develop Novel Therapy for Crimean-congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus

Army scientists working as part of an international consortium have developed and tested an antibody-based therapy to treat Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV), which is carried by ticks and kills up to 60 percent of those infected. Their results are published in the journal Cell. Using blood samples donated by...