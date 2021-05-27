Thousands of Unknown Viruses and Bacteria Are Living in Our Subways
New research out this week confirms that our subways aren’t just jam-packed with people—they’re also filled to the brim with viruses, bacteria, and other microbes. Using samples from transit stations in 60 countries, scientists have created a microbial atlas of sorts. But though the scientists have discovered lots of previously unknown species living in these subways, people shouldn’t be too worried about the tiny commuters that they’re spending time around.gizmodo.com