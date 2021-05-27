Cancel
Comics

BATMAN '89 #1 Cover Gives Us A First Look At Billy Dee Williams' Harvey Dent As Two-Face

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Dee Williams (The Empire Strikes Back, The Rise of Skywalker) only appeared in a couple of brief scenes as Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent in Tim Burton's Batman, but the original plan was for him to return as Two-Face down the line. Of course, that never happened and Burton went in a different direction for the sequel, but fans will finally get to see Williams' take on Dent transform into his villainous alter-ego in the pages of Batman '89.

