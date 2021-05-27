Cancel
TV Series

How Did Martin Harris Die in ‘Cruel Summer’?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been wondering about a certain someone in Cruel Summer, there’s a good reason for that. Even though Martin (Blake Lee) is one of the most discussed characters in this Freeform original he hasn’t been on screen for much of this season. Cruel Summer follows the fictional kidnapping of...

Distractify

So, What Happened to Jeannette's Mom in 'Cruel Summer'?

We didn't expect this many twists and turns from Freeform's mystery drama, Cruel Summer. But here we are, revisiting every Cruel Summer Reddit thread and googling every theory that's popped into our heads. Like, what's up with those mirrors in Martin's basement? Or Kate's dining room decor change? And should we be suspicious of Mallory? Is Annabelle's Kate's alter-ego?
Los Angeles, CANYLON

Olivia Holt On Playing A Traumatized Character On 'Cruel Summer'

Olivia Holt is definitely not ignoring you. It's just that the 23-year-old actor is trying to remain present in her daily life. It's a conscious effort to make more eye contact and spend less time under the influence of social media. "I'm the asshole friend that's like, 'If we go to dinner and you pick up your phone, I'm leaving,'" she tells NYLON over Zoom from her home in Los Angeles.
MoviesRefinery29

Can We Trust Mallory On Cruel Summer? Harley Quinn Smith Certainly Thinks So

Mild spoilers are ahead. Freeform's Cruel Summer seems like the kind of project any young actor would dream of. The teen thriller sets up nuanced and thoughtful representations of womanhood, growing up, and the horrors of being a teenage girl in a way that feels rare for any television show, let alone one on the usually family friendly Freeform. For Harley Quinn Smith, bringing the rawly authentic best friend of both Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) to life was something she couldn't say no to.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Cruel Summer’ Episode 7 Be on Freeform and Hulu?

We only have four episodes left in one of the biggest mysteries of the year, and Cruel Summer Episode 7 is one installment you won’t want to miss. All season, Cruel Summer has been sifting through the kidnapping of Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). Was Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the woman who stole Kate’s life, partially to blame for the crime? Did she really see Kate trapped and say nothing? And what is Kate hiding? This week we’re getting one step closer to answering these mysteries, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Cruel Summer Episode 7.
Designers & CollectionsDecider

‘Cruel Summer’s Costume Designer Shares Where She Got Those Iconic ‘90s Looks

Period-specific television is hard. It’s tempting for shows to relentlessly lean into the shoulder pads or fringe of their decades, sacrificing authenticity for fun. But there’s one show that understands the assignment. And if you’ve fallen in love with Cruel Summer‘s take on ’90s fashion, you have one person to thank for your new obsession: costume designer Taneia Lednicky. Decider spoke to Lednicky about how she navigated the tricky fashion difficulties between Cruel Summer‘s three timelines, the steps she took to make the fashion true to the series’ Texas setting, and — most excitingly — where she found some of Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette’s (Chiara Aurelia) best looks.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Cruel Summer’ 1×07 Review: “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis”

We’re here again to review Cruel Summer! After what we discovered in the previous episode, Cruel Summer 1×07 “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis” returns with even more disturbing truths and, finally, some characters had the heart to heart they needed. Here we go!. Cruel Summer 1×07 “Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis” gives...
TV Seriesimdb.com

New Cruel Summer Sneak Peek Teases the Beginning of Jeanette and Mallory's Rift

Is this the beginning of the end for Jeannette and Mallory's friendship? In this exclusive clip from the June 1 episode of Cruel Summer, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) finds herself clashing with Bff Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) over the former's fixation with Kate Wallis' scrunchie. As fans of the show well know, Jeanette took custody of the hairpiece from Martin Harris (Blake Lee) and promised to give it back to Kate (Olivia Holt). Clearly, she's yet to do that as Mallory has totally called her gal pal out on her obsession. Furthermore, the clip indicates that this is the start of Jeanette's transformation into a popular girl. How? By ditching her braces, of course. "Welcome Jeanette...
TV SeriesRefinery29

After That Episode 7 Twist, Can Cruel Summer Live Up To Its Own Ideals?

Spoilers are ahead. So it all comes down to this. Even with three episodes left, Freeform's mystery series Cruel Summer has already laid down a gauntlet for itself. Can the Jessica Biel-produced series actually live up to its — so far — nuanced take on victim blaming, gaslighting, grooming, and the ways that young women are often blamed for their own abuse? The most recent episode gives us our most in depth and distressing look yet at what Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) went through while trapped by Martin Harris (Blake Lee). In an incredibly upsetting scene, we see the ways that Kate lost control of her life and agency, not just at the hands of Harris but also at the mercy of her mother's meddling in the wake of the tragedy. But as the episode ends we are left with a painful truth: Kate lied about her relationship with Martin and now Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), her schoolmate whose life was ruined by her accusations, knows about it.
TV SeriesComplex

Exclusive: The ‘Cruel Summer’ Cast Shares How the Freeform Show Became an Instant Hit

The Cruel Summer premiere is now Freeform’s most-watched series debut ever. The cable network had a multi-platform release for the show on April 20, with 3.81 million viewers tuning in to the two-hour premiere on-air, on Freeform’s website, the network’s app, Hulu, and on-demand within seven days of the original release. Those viewers have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the series’ first season, their fan theories, and overall support for the hit Freeform show.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 7

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7, the teenager realized that a long-held secret could change the public perception of her. As her day in court loomed, she had to make a risky decision. Meanwhile, Joy tried to convince Kate to go on a TV show to speak about her...
TV Seriesfeelingthevibe.com

Jeanette Has Proof Kate’s Lying in All-New Episode of Cruel Summer — Sneak Peek Inside!

Cruel Summer is back on June 1 with an all-new episode. In episode 8, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) may finally have a “smoking gun” on Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). That’s not all the occurs in the new episode though. According to ABC, “On the first day of school, everyone learns that the drama of the summer is anything but over and that some people will pay more for the consequences of Jeanette and Kate’s deception than others.” Considering the title for the episode is “Proof,” it sounds like the truth is going to come out. Keep reading for even more details below.
TV SeriesElite Daily

This New Clue On Cruel Summer Could Unravel Everything

While every new episode of Cruel Summer gives viewers more to mull over, the June 1 installment confirms one thing: You absolutely cannot trust any of the shady characters on this show. Episode 8 ended with the reveal of a major clue that casts light on another suspect. With only two episodes left in the thrilling first season, it kinda looks like a simple snow globe *could* be the key to solving the case of Kate and Jeanette once and for all...
TV SeriesElite Daily

Cruel Summer Star Allius Barnes Dispels A Huge Fan Theory About Kate

If Cruel Summer has demonstrated one thing, it’s that no one is safe from the show’s core mystery. Although teenagers Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) are at the center of it all, their highly publicized dispute has forever altered the lives of everyone around them, too. That means everyone will have a big role to play in how the truth finally unravels. And as Allius Barnes (who plays Vince on Cruel Summer) warns, not all of your fan theories will come true.