Case of black fungus detected in Uruguay

By Explica .co
explica.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the “black fungus” that causes deaths in India? 0:46. (CNN Spanish) – In Uruguay, they detected mucormycosis or “black fungus” in a man under 50 years of age who suffers from diabetes and who had recently recovered from covid-19. The infectologist Henry Albornoz, a member of the team that is treating the patient, told CNN on Thursday that the man had begun to present necrosis (tissue death) in the mucous area for which he was subjected to a laboratory test that confirmed the infection.

www.explica.co
