Sausage and Cheddar Quiche with Lee Ann Miller - clipped version

Sausage and Cheddar Quiche with Lee Ann Miller

Fox 19
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article¾ lb. Italian sausage, fried & drained ¼ heaping cup onion, chopped fine 1 Tablespoon jalapeno, minced ½ cup shredded cheddar, mild or sharp 5 eggs ½ cup half & half ½ cup whole milk ¾ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper 1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce ½ teaspoon dry/ground mustard ¼ cup parsley, chopped fine 9” inch unbaked pie crust Preheat heat oven to 350. Partially bake pie crust for 4 minutes. Brown sausage, onion and jalapeno pepper in medium skillet, drain. Layer sausage mixture, then cheese in crust. In order given, mix next 8 ingredients together & blend well with electric hand mixer. Pour egg & milk mixture into crust and bake uncovered for 30 minutes. Then, gently create a foil tent to cover the quiche and bake another 20 minutes. Allow to set for 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

