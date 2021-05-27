Sausage and Cheddar Quiche with Lee Ann Miller - clipped version

Ok, so I know most people associate lavender with sweet treats and refreshing drinks. Which is fair. That’s usually how it’s used! Recently, however, I tried a lavender cheddar cheese and it broke my brain. It was seriously so good. This particular cheese was from a fancy cheese store, and I’ve literally never seen it anywhere else. So I opted to combine the two ingredients myself to make this creamy au gratin potatoes with white cheddar and lavender recipe more accessible. I was a little worried that it wouldn’t live up to that enchanting lavender cheddar I’d tried. But while it wasn’t an exact dupe (which I wasn’t going for anyway), I was beyond happy with the result. In fact, I will almost certainly be using the combo again. I might even use it several times!