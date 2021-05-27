The Surprising Reasons Harry & Meghan Won't Lose Their Titles, Say Insiders

Ever since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their bombshell announcement in January of last year that they were stepping back from their senior royal duties and leaving the U.K., calls from Brits for the couple to be stripped of their titles have grown louder and louder. In their very first post-Megxit statement, the Sussexes claimed they were well within their rights to continue their use of the word "royal" in their branding. Over the course of the past year and half, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have held nothing back in telling their side of the story.