Rafael Nadal will not be the second seed at Roland Garros this year. The Spanish #1 has not had a great start to the 2021 season. Nadal started at the Australian Open, where he had straight sets wins in the first four rounds. Although pushed in the third round by Brit Cameron Norrie, the Spaniard had not dropped a set to the quarterfinal. In the quarterfinal Nadal faced Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek was no match at all for the Spanish #1 in the first two sets and all was going as it should for Nadal. Tsitsipas, who was the fifth seed, took the next two sets and forced a decider.