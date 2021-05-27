Nicolas Dalby vs. Sergey Khandozhko announced for UFC Fight Night on June 26

There’s a bit of a line forming for shots at the Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight title, but there’s no denying Rob Font belongs in the discussion. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 188 on Saturday, the 33-year-old Boston native weathered a close first round against former champ Cody Garbrandt and then took over, winning the remaining four frames in more or less one-sided fashion. Along the way, Font answered several questions about his suitability as a potential title challenger. Notably, despite Garbrandt’s greater experience in title fights and main events — Saturday was the first time Font had ever fought past three rounds — Font was the fresher man in the last two rounds. He also showed discipline, refusing to be drawn into the kind of wild slugfest that favored Garbrandt, instead punishing the shorter man with his outstanding jab, eventually outlanding him by a two to one ratio.