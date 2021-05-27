Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Nicolas Dalby vs. Sergey Khandozhko announced for UFC Fight Night on June 26

By Explica .co
explica.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA welterweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on June 26. Nicolas Dalby will face Sergey Khandozhko. The bout was announced by the organization on Wednesday morning. Dalby, will try to get his first winning streak after his return to the Octagon. After a brief step in 2016. Nicolas returned after being crowned welterweight champion of Cage Warriors. In his first match, he defeated Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in UFC Copenhagen.

www.explica.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Oliveira
Person
Nicolas Dalby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Steroids#Combat#Ufc Fight Night#Unanimous Decision#Octagon#Russian#Cage Warriors#Ufc Apex#Ufc Moscow#Ufc Stockholm#Ufc Copenhagen#Welterweight Champion#Khandozhko Returns#Face#Absence#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCSports Illustrated

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Want even more UFC betting and DFS analysis? SI PRO members get exclusive plays in real-time and have access to our members-only Discord channel. Join the club and start beating the books with us!. UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. #UFCVegas27 MMA Betting Preview. EVENT DETAILS. DATE: SATURDAY 05/22/21. BROADCAST:...
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 Claudio Silva vs Court McGee 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 Claudio Silva vs Court McGee 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Welterweight division battle is all set to take place as Claudia Silva takes on Court McGree at the UFC Fight Night 188 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the fifth battle of the night and McGee will look forward to rebounding from his last defeat. McGee will enter this game holding a 20-10 record. Under the UFC banner, McGee is holding an 8-9 record. He dropped the last three fights in a row and lost five of his last six. McGee’s recent defeat was against Carlos Condit by a unanimous decision in October 2020.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 Josh Culibao vs Yilan Sha 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 Josh Culibao vs Yilan Sha 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews. The UFC Fight Night 188 has been flourishing with picks and predictions of every event that is all set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The third fight is all set to take place between Josh Culibao and Yilan Sha in the UFC Featherweight division. The odds are already up for this match as bettors continue to place their bets on their favorite fighters. Culibao will enter this battle holding an 8-1-1 MMA record. Under the UFC banner, he is holding a 0-1-1 record after his last draw against Charles Jourdain. Culibao’s tie was back in October 2020.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188: Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188: Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The UFC Fight Night 188 is filled with main events and epic fights between top contenders. One of the most important fights is between Ben Rothwell and Chris Barnett for the Heavyweight Division. This will be the sixth fight at the UFC Fight Night 188. Ben Rothwell will enter this battle with a 15-8 record in the UCF after his most recent loss to Marcin Tybura. Rothwell lost by unanimous decision back in October 2020. Rothwell was a three-fight losing streak and will have a neat chance to take on Barnett.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 Bill Algeo vs Ricards Ramos 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 Bill Algeo vs Ricards Ramos 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews. The Men’s Featherweight Championship battle is all set to take place as Bill Algeo takes on Ricardo Ramos from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bill Algeo will enter this battle with a 14-5 record. Algeo won his last fight against Tim Dooling with a unanimous decision. It was an impressive battle for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. Back in November, he took out Spike Carlyle through a unanimous decision. However, it’s time to deal with Ricardo Ramos and Algeo will need more strength to defend himself.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 David Dvorak vs Raulin Paiva 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 David Dvorak vs Raulin Paiva 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The UFC Fight Night is all set with a list of epic battles to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC main event is the scheduled Bantamweight Championship that will take place between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. Bettors have been able to place their bets on their favorite fighters with the help of the odds and moneyline available on the top betting websites. Due to the pandemic, fans are not allowed to watch the fights inside the venue. One of the most awaited battles will take place between David Dvorak and Raulin Paiva for the Flyweight Title.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Saturday night UFC is lined up with some of the best fights between top contenders. One of the most awaited and anticipated fights is the Men’s Middleweight Championship. Jack Hermansson known as “The Joker” in the ring will take on Edmen Shahbazyan “The Golden Boy” at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hermansson will enter this epic battle with a 21-6 record. The Swedish fighter has won 52 percent of his battle through knockout. Out of the last 10 fights, Hermansson won seven, including his last defeat against Marvin Vettori in December.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 Damir Hadzovic vs Yancy Medeiros 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 Damir Hadzovic vs Yancy Medeiros 5/22/2020 Picks Predictions Previews. UFC Fight Night 188 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas in Nevada. Damir Hadzovic will take on Yancy Medeiros. Hadzovic will need to bring his best skills to the octagon against Medeiros, who has been battling in the UFC since 2013. Hadzovic struggled to get going with a 3-4 record under the UFC banner. Medeiros, on the other hand, has been one of those recognized fighters in the welterweight and lightweight divisions. Medeiros has come a long way with a great stretch and some epic battles against top-ranked fighters.
UFCnumberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt

Coming off a wild pay-per-view card, the UFC returns to the Apex facility for a large card featuring a main event at bantamweight between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy on FanDuel? numberFire's Austin Swaim analyzes the close five-round main event, features two heavyweights with incredibly short odds to end their fight in the first round, discusses avoiding a potential pitfall inside of Austin's Fight of the Night, and much more.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night predictions -- Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

After snapping a three-fight losing skid, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was ready to cut weight and fight for the UFC flyweight championship. But after a torn bicep and a rough case of COVID-19, Garbrandt's flyweight plans were scrapped and he returns to the Octagon on Saturday night to face Rob Font in the bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas.
UFCSherdog

Paul Felder Announces Retirement During UFC Fight Night 188 Broadcast

After flirting with retirement for more than a year, Paul Felder is officially hanging up the four-ounce gloves. “The Irish Dragon” announced his decision from the broadcast table during Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 188 broacast. Felder retires with a 17-6 record after beginning his professional career in 2011. “It’s been,...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 28: Rozekstruik vs. Sakai fight card

Coming off of UFC Vegas 27, the promotion is taking a rare weekend off. There will be no event May 29th, but they will return on June 5th with an event back in UFC Apex. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight fight two men looking to get back on the winning side of things - Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

Cody Garbrandt says becoming a father has helped him mature both inside and outside the Octagon, and the former bantamweight champion believes his personal growth will be on display when he faces surging contender Rob Font on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. The battle of ranked contenders headlines the bill from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 7 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Garbrandt told the media this week that becoming a family man has made him more focused on his discipline and preparation.
UFCSherdog

Matches to Make After UFC Fight Night 188

There’s a bit of a line forming for shots at the Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight title, but there’s no denying Rob Font belongs in the discussion. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 188 on Saturday, the 33-year-old Boston native weathered a close first round against former champ Cody Garbrandt and then took over, winning the remaining four frames in more or less one-sided fashion. Along the way, Font answered several questions about his suitability as a potential title challenger. Notably, despite Garbrandt’s greater experience in title fights and main events — Saturday was the first time Font had ever fought past three rounds — Font was the fresher man in the last two rounds. He also showed discipline, refusing to be drawn into the kind of wild slugfest that favored Garbrandt, instead punishing the shorter man with his outstanding jab, eventually outlanding him by a two to one ratio.
UFCBleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 188

OK, they can't all be mega-events. But while Saturday's Fight Night show from the UFC's Apex facility didn't have the star power of the previous weekend's pay-per-view show in Houston, it wasn't without compelling moments. Highly ranked bantamweights Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt were the headliners in a scheduled five-round...