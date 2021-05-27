Nicolas Dalby vs. Sergey Khandozhko announced for UFC Fight Night on June 26
A welterweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on June 26. Nicolas Dalby will face Sergey Khandozhko. The bout was announced by the organization on Wednesday morning. Dalby, will try to get his first winning streak after his return to the Octagon. After a brief step in 2016. Nicolas returned after being crowned welterweight champion of Cage Warriors. In his first match, he defeated Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in UFC Copenhagen.www.explica.co