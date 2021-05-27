Aldi Fans Swear By These Vegan Chinese Take-Out-Inspired Bowls
What's better than sitting down to enjoy a warm bowl of tasty, satisfying Chinese food? Not much, except maybe enjoying a bowl that is delicious, completely vegan, and can be ready to eat in under five minutes. Luckily, Aldi has made this a reality with the release of their new Earth Growth meat free bowls in three tasty flavors. The hearty beef and broccoli bowl is flavored with soy sauce, spices, and a savory sauce, and the spicy General Tso's chicken bowl is made with red and green bell peppers, dry chili, and carrots on a bed of white rice.www.mashed.com