Aldi Fans Swear By These Vegan Chinese Take-Out-Inspired Bowls

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's better than sitting down to enjoy a warm bowl of tasty, satisfying Chinese food? Not much, except maybe enjoying a bowl that is delicious, completely vegan, and can be ready to eat in under five minutes. Luckily, Aldi has made this a reality with the release of their new Earth Growth meat free bowls in three tasty flavors. The hearty beef and broccoli bowl is flavored with soy sauce, spices, and a savory sauce, and the spicy General Tso's chicken bowl is made with red and green bell peppers, dry chili, and carrots on a bed of white rice.

Mashed

Mashed

ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
