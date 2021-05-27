If You Can Do This With Your Thumb, Your Heart May Be in Danger, Study Says

Heart disease is the top killer of people in the U.S. year after year (yes, even in a year like the one we just had). It probably seems like you'd notice if your heart was in trouble, but you'd be surprised how cardiovascular events can sneak up on you. Even if you're doing all the right things—like eating healthy and getting your steps in—there could be hidden signs your heart is at risk that you may not know about. The good news is, according to a new study, there's one simple test you can do right now that can tell if your heart is in danger. Read on to see the easy way you can tell you're at risk.