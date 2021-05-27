Donna M. (Ravenola) August, 74, went to eternal life on May 24th. Born and raised in Enfield, Connecticut, she and her husband of 53 years, Richard “Dick” August, moved to Rhode Island in 1974. She is survived by a daughter, Melanie Cargilo, a teacher in Warwick, her husband Jeremy and their sons, Joshua and Brian and a son, Brig. Gen. Mark August, USAF, his wife Cristen and their four children, Sam, Ben, Casey and Caelie; a sister, Joanne Ehresman (John) in Connecticut and their daughter, Lori Arsenault and son, Michael Ehresman (Alice); and brother John Ravenola (Tatiana) in Florida. Another son, Army Captain Matthew August was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.