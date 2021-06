If you are a Pittsburgh Penguins fan who watched even a few minutes of the other Game 1s this weekend, you were probably treated to an ice cream sundae with hot fudge type of game. There was the incredible goalie duel between Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury and Minnesota Wild Cam Talbot, which Minnesota won. The wild OT win by the Washington Capitals with a backup goalie over the Boston Bruins. If you saw any of the Florida-Tampa Bay Game 1 on Sunday night, you probably couldn’t turn the channel as those teams turned in a 1980s classic performance that kept hearts racing before Tampa Bay center Brayden Point scored a breakaway goal with 74 seconds left.