UNAM Pumas have announced that pending medical test, they are set to announce their four most recent acquisitions. Veteran Efrain Velarde is set to return to Pumas after not being in plans of Mazatlan FC anymore, while Brazilians Higor Meritao and Jose Rogerio arrived from Brazilian fourth division side Ferroviaria and Ecuadorean Washington Corozo arrives from Sporting Cristal. The signings have been meet with a lot of scorn from fans who are displeased with the quality of the signings, and feel that Pumas have shown to not be on the right path especially with the transfers of the Brazilian players.