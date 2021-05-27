Cancel
a team of Singapore researchers believe that is the natural limit of human life (and is trying to break it)

Cover picture for the articleHumans We have been searching for the elixir of eternal youth almost since we were conscious of death herself. In the 4th century BC, Herodotus was already talking about a mythical ‘fountain of youth’ that the King of Ethiopia taught to the ambassadors of the King of Persia and almost 2,000 years later, Ponce de León launched himself in search of the “miraculous fountain “on a trip that led him to discover Florida and, paradoxically, die trying.

