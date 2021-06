I find myself slipping into despair. The bookends of politics in the U.S. and politics in Israel have unmistakable similarities that portend a steady decline in the quality of life in these countries, as the two respective governments fail to address critical needs of their citizenries. In both cases, failures derive from political processes being hijacked by the most extreme elements of their respective societies, with the concurrence of an electorate that either tacitly or complicitly fails to constrain the extremes’ excesses.