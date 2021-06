Artist KC DeForge is recreating the virtues of homegrown lyrics and music through her alternative tunes and thematic stories in her exclusive soundscape. Alternative music set across a channel of homegrown productions is what describes upcoming artist KC DeForge’s soundscape. Her music is an outlet of expression for her struggles through which the artist reaches her closure. An intimate and deep connection to the existentialism of life and be found in her song, ‘Drained’. The track was the outcome of her struggle through the past couple of months coming together in a mesmeric, dreamy melody. The song, which is about a man is someone the artist wants to love and take care of. Sadly, the relationship was overwhelming and emotionally draining leading to the sultry composition. The song’s lyrics transcribe her inner understanding and oozes passion and artistic freedom. With an alternative attitude towards her music, she caters to various genres and their use in her songs.