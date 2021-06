In retrospect, it was always going to be this difficult for Atlético Madrid. The second club of the Spanish capital has a history of suffering, particularly compared to its local rivals Real Madrid and the Catalan giants of Barcelona. Prior to Sunday, Los Colchoneros had won 10 La Liga titles in its history; nine of those were won on the final day of the season, and the other was won on the penultimate day away at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu fortress. Atlético loves drama and, despite having a huge lead earlier in the season, the club floundered at precisely the wrong time, but it never allowed itself to lose control over its own destiny. A 2-1 win away to relegation-bound Real Valladolid seemed like business taken care of, but this is Atlético: It wasn’t that easy to clinch the 11th title.