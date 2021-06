The Japanese Taro daniel, number 112 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7 (9) -6 (7) and 6-1 in one hour and thirty-six minutes to Quentin halys, French tennis player, number 222 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.