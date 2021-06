A two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Pine County resulted in life-threatening injuries to three people on May 4. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, this past Tuesday at 11:38 a.m. a Toyota Corolla driven by Eleanor Rebecca Peterson, 20, of Tron River, Wisconsin was heading west on Highway 23 through Finlayson Township. Also inside the car was a passenger, Augustin Otto Rasmussen, 20, of Ashland, Wisconsin.