Many of us follow in our parents' footsteps when it comes to careers, but the trend seems to be particularly prevalent in Hollywood. Some of the biggest stars of the moment have come from A-list parents, from Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke to Diana Ross's daughter Tracee Ellis Ross. And now, fans of the hottest new show on TV are figuring out that one of its breakout stars is the child of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. To see where you might have seen Bacon and Sedgwick's daughter, read on.