Senior Cortney Meader played for the final time May 28 as a Boothbay Seahawk. She played four seasons as a field hockey player and three as a lacrosse player. She describes herself as a more serious field hockey player, but she loves playing lacrosse. “It’s a more fun version. It’s like field hockey in the air,” she said. Meader is the only senior on this spring’s team. Her senior season, like her high school lacrosse career, was abbreviated. In 2020, the entire high school spring sports season was lost due to the coronavirus. And this season, due to a low turnout and a majority of first time players, Boothbay opted to play as a club instead of as a varsity sport.