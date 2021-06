Mower County logged 4,571 confirmed and 130 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 4,701 since the onset of the pandemic, up two from Sunday as the Minnesota Department of Health did not update data Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday. Health officials stated that 42,664 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 590,800 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.