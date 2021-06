Do the very freedoms Americans enjoy allow us to make less than optimal choices? And will it prevent us from doing what medical science says is best if needed again?. As Americans honor military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces today, it is a reminder of the freedoms the country has earned. The question becomes does this freedom give people too much choice and is detrimental when thinking about health guidance that can help not only individuals but their fellow Americans?