Tesla is forever in the headlines: whether it's eccentric CEO Elon Musk tweeting Bitcoin into oblivion, or hippies attacking a Tesla factory in Germany, the controversial EV manufacturer just can't seem to stay out of the limelight, and now it's coming for your belly. That's right; Tesla has just filed a new trademark under restaurant services, as it plans to expand on its charging infrastructure. This move has been a long time coming, as Elon Musk tweeted about a similar move back in 2018. Musk was planning an "old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles."