Cooking Cove: Dessert bars make a great party finale

With Memorial Day just around the corner, we will finally be gathering without guilt or fear with family, friends and neighbors to whoop up together at picnics, barbecues and maybe even pool parties. It will be a time to remember not just those Americans who have fallen on the battlefield but the more than 600,000 who have succumbed to the coronavirus over the past year. Like so many large get togethers, this one will probably be a cooperative effort with each guest bringing some part of the meal. If the answer you got to “What can I bring?” was “dessert,” then I suggest you think about dessert bars. Easier than cookies and good travelers, they will delight both young and old.