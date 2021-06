It was disturbing to read that musk oxen, one of the original inhabitants on the Northern Trail at the Minnesota Zoo, can no longer survive here because our climate has become too warm. (Last remaining musk oxen euthanized at Minnesota Zoo, May 19) Like the “canary in the coal mine,” this is a sign of the impact global warming is having on our environment. It’s a sobering reminder of how urgently we need to cut carbon emissions in order to slow warming and protect human, animal and plant health.