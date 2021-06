Twenty-five hundred dollars for a standard room, no room service and daily housekeeping on request, but not guaranteed. The good news for luxury travelers is the world is opening up. Five-star hotels and resorts are ready to receive well-heeled guests. However, top travel advisors suggest those of you who want to get back out there need a fat wallet, moderated expectations, and the help of professionals to guide you through what could be the norm for the foreseeable future. Forget dreams of flawless service and deciding where to dine on the spur of the moment. Welcome to the new reality of luxury travel.