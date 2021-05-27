Cancel
Whyenne shines in cinematic video for track "Late in July"

By Ruby Izatt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhyenne is a experimental music project by Montreal based artist Chyenne Graham. Drawing from post-punk and country, Whyenne walks the line between dreamlike melodies and gritty dissonance. Today Whyenne shares a haunting video for the track "Late in July", that imagines the ending of a horror movie with Whyenne as the lone survivor, earning her freedom among exhaustion and newfound trauma.

