Whyenne shines in cinematic video for track "Late in July"

Sinéad Harnett has conjured up a reintroduction in the form of her sophomore album Ready Is Always Too Late, a collection of soul-searching R&B ballads and seamless collaborations that present the Thai and Irish singer as a critical new voice in the genre. Part of that reintroduction process involved a revaluation of her self-worth, with songs on the album oscillating between scenes from Harnett’s past and the vulnerability she felt in lacking confidence in herself. The eponymous lead song from the album wrestles in delicate retrospect with Harnett’s own experience with being given the excuse of “Not ready” — a phrase often used as a euphemism or excuse for commitment in a relationship. But on Ready Is Always Too Late Harnett doesn’t just limit that idea to her relationships with other people, instead, she expands it to encompass her own apprehension in life. Throughout the album’s alluring and lush melodies, saturated as they are with Harnett’s orotund vocals, the singer/songwriter asserts that other people’s reluctance to experience life fully won’t force her to do the same.