After years of feeling shame for my Indian culture, beauty rituals I started in lockdown made me finally embrace my heritage

This is weird, considering I’m on them all the time. Videos on youtube, streams on twitch, my cousin’s baby on Instagram, and memes on Reddit all reach my eyes over the span of the day. Yet the sheer size of the digital culture shows just how dense a jungle it can be, tricky to navigate and easy to get really lost in. Just an example to show how thick this forest is, if you want to be up to date with the popular online Dungeons and Dragons stream, Critical Role, and you’ve never watched an episode, you have to catch up with more than a hundred episodes of at least 4 hours. But that is only one show, there is a plethora of digital cultures which together form a vast ocean of human toil, which is as much its greatness, as it is its downside.