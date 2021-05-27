BRINC Drones and AltoMaxx Technologies bring the LEMUR drone to Canadian public safety and emergency response organizations.
A Message From AltoMaxx's Director of Program Development Hyun Choi. As a tool designed from the ground up for tactical use, the LEMUR will revolutionize drone use in tactical situations. It changes what is possible for public safety and emergency response organizations in terms of speed of response, reliability, and safety, protecting lives of first responders and civilians.www.police1.com