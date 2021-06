Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Kesner Liberal's family called police to their North Miami Beach home on the afternoon of November 11, 2020. Liberal's mother had obtained a court order to commit him to a hospital because he was purportedly showing paranoid behavior. He had a gun, and she worried that he posed a danger to himself or others, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office memo. Liberal, who was 39 years old, locked himself in his room, and because there was no probable cause to take him into custody, the police left.