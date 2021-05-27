Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sunwing returns to Quebec’s Saguenay-Bagotville Airport for winter 2021-2022

By Travelweek Group
travelweek.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Sunwing is returning to Quebec’s Saguenay-Bagotville Airport for the 2021-2022 season. That means residents of the Bagotville and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region can take advantage of weekly flight service to Cancun, Varadero, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata. Flights will start at the beginning of December 2021 and run weekly until...

www.travelweek.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Travel Time#Time Travel#Flight Time#Playa Dorada Complex#Iberostar Playa Alameda#Winter#Flights#Weekly Flight Service#Cancun#Toronto#Select Vacation Packages#Travellers#Punta Cana#Vacation Time#Travel Increases#Quebecois Sun Seekers#Varadero#Sale#Puerto Plata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Worldcaribjournal.com

Sunwing Relaunching More Punta Cana and Cuba Flights

Sunwing is set for a major relaunch of its service from Hamilton, Ontario this winter, Caribbean Journal has learned. That will be headlined by the relaunch of service from Hamilton to Punta Cana and Cuba. On Dec. 10, the Canadian travel company will resume weekly Friday service from Hamilton to...
Worldcaribjournal.com

More Flights from Canada to the Caribbean This Winter

Sunwing is set to relaunch a wave of flights to the Caribbean out of the Atlantic coast of Canada this winter, Caribbean Journal has learned. The Canadian travel giant will resume service from Halifax to eight different destinations in January 2022, from Cancun and Montego Bay to Punta Cana and Varadero.
Florida StateRegister Citizen

Transatlantic flights return to Florida's busiest airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the first time since the start of the pandemic last year, Florida’s busiest airport was welcoming a transatlantic flight. A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany was expected Wednesday evening at the Orlando International Airport. Airport officials said the flight was an indicator that travel was returning to normal after a year of disruption caused by the pandemic.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Sunwing Extends Flight Suspension to Sun Destinations

Sunwing is extending its temporary suspension of flights until late July. A note on the company’s website states that, “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions, Sunwing is extending its temporary suspension of flights until July 29, 2021.”. “Customers or their travel agents impacted by cancelled flights...
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

Alaska, Iceland added to Silversea’s restart list

Silversea Cruises will recommence sailings to Alaska and Iceland from next month, with sailings aboard Silver Muse and Silver Shadow respectively. The destinations join Silversea’s already announced restart in Greece from 18 June aboard Silver Moon and the Galapagos Islands from 19 June on the brand-new Silver Origin. Silver Muse...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Delta flights return to Lincoln airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In July 2020, Delta airlines pulled their last Minneapolis flights from the Lincoln Airport. Airport staff said at one point before the airline was pulled, Delta was booking roughly five people a flight and made the decision to stop supporting flights in Lincoln. After nearly a...
Worldrebelnews.com

Quebec reopens patio dining, yet indoor dining at the airport never stopped

Our new Quebec-based Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie is bringing us the other side of the story about Premiere Francois Legault's decision to lift the province's ban on patio dining. To get a more broad sample of opinions, Alexa interviewed three different restaurant owners. One owner, Stephen, was happy that the...
Lifestylepakistanchristian.tv

Airlines continue to return to Prague, in June there will be 70 destinations

The renewal of the lines mainly relates to communications with the Mediterranean Sea. More than twenty destinations will be added to the departure boards of Vaclav Havel Airport during the month of June. The start of the season, along with more flexible travel conditions, a number of pre-defined transport companies and routes return to Prague.
Restaurantsverdictfoodservice.com

Wendy’s transfers 13 Quebec restaurants to Compass

Fast-food restaurant chain The Wendy’s Company has transitioned 13 franchised restaurants located in the Canadian province of Quebec to Compass Restaurant Group’s Kathryn and John Chayka. The Chaykas have been associated with Wendy’s since 2015, when they became franchise owners. The Wendy’s Company international president and chief development officer Abigail...
Lifestyletravelzoo.com

$529 – Punta Cana All-Inclusive Bungalow Getaway w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Make your summer last a little longer in sunny Punta Cana, drink in hand, with this exclusive deal from Vacation Express. This offer includes meals, drinks, entertainment and a bungalow suite while saving you $150 versus booking the hotel stay and flights on your own.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

KLIA Moves Up To Be World’s Top 9 Airport In Q1 2021

SEPANG – KL International Airport’s (KLIA) improves its ranking further to be the world’s top 9 airport in Q1 2021 for the category of over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa). The Airports Council International (ACI) recently announced the results of the global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) that benchmarks the world’s best airports. KLIA achieved a score of 4.99 over 5.00, from 4.98 in 2020. Apart from KLIA, the group’s efforts to improve service levels saw Langkawi International Airport (LGK) named as the world’s 3rd best airport in the 2-5 mppa category scoring 4.97 over 5.00 for the ASQ survey during the same period. The group continues to leverage on the lull period caused by international and domestic travel restrictions to carry out various initiatives to heighten passenger experience and ensure airport readiness when passenger traffic picks up again. Last month, the total number of passenger movements for Malaysia Airports was approximately 2 million for its local network of airports as well as its Turkish asset, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG).
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush Will Open Its Doors In Winter 2022

The Hoxton, Shepherd's Bush will come as the fourth Hoxton in its hometown of London, and marks the first time heading west for the East London-born brand. The hotel will be located on Shepherd's Bush Green, in the heart of the eclectic neighbourhood, well placed near White City and Portobello Road, and with great transport links for exploring London. Designed by Ennismore Design Studio, The Hoxton, Shepherd's Bush will have 237 rooms of various sizes including an all new and most affordable 'Hideout' category; a central bar and open lobby with laidback and eclectic vintage seating; a retro pastel restaurant, terrace and courtyard; a retail space; and The Apartment meeting and events space. Local art and design collaborations throughout the hotel celebrate the area's creative neighbours as well as giving them a place to meet and hang out.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

flydubai to Start Mykonos and Santorini Flights from June

The launch of flights to the two Greek islands - Mykonos and Santorini - brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

New holiday destination from Olsztyn-Mazury Airport to Rijeka

LOT Polish Airlines announces new holiday destination from Olsztyn-Mazury Airport to Rijeka. Direct flights from Olsztyn-Mazury Airport to Rijeka in Croatia will commence on 3 July this year and will operate every Saturday until 4 September 2021. Ticket prices start at just 249 PLN/person for a round trip, already on sale at www.lot.com and in selected travel agencies.
Lifestyleqatar-tribune.com

QA to resume Phuket flights as Thailand reopens to tourists

Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the rebound of international leisure travel with the resumption of four weekly flights to the famed holiday destination of Phuket, Thailand, starting from July 1. In addition to its 12 weekly Bangkok flights, the airline will operate a total of 16 weekly flights to Thailand, providing seamless connectivity for its passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East and the US. As Thailand reopens to holidaymakers from around the world, fully vaccinated travellers will soon be able to visit once again while also enjoying the award-winning hospitality and service available on Qatar Airways and at its hub, Hamad International Airport, the first and only 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rated Airport in the Middle East. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We are proud to have led the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.”
StreetInsider.com

Silversea Continues To Lead Restart Of Ultra-Luxury Cruising With1 New Alaska And Iceland Sailings In July (RCL)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silversea Cruises, the first cruise line to return to global ultra-luxury cruising with voyages in Greece and the GalÃ¡pagos from June, has announced new summer voyages in Alaska and Iceland, starting in July 2021. With the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which enables cruises to Alaska without required stops in Canada, Silver Muse will resume round-trip sailings from Seattle starting July 29, making Silversea the first ultra-luxury cruise line to operate in Alaska this summer. Silver Shadow will circumnavigate Iceland with the launch of new all-Icelandic itineraries, returning to Northern Europe with three 10-day voyages from Reykjavik, beginning July 30.
TravelPosted by
WRAL News

Algeria partially reopens air travel after 14-month shutdown

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria partially reopened its skies to flights on Tuesday after a 14-month shutdown to try to keep out the coronavirus, with a first flight of the national carrier Air Algerie taking off for Paris on Tuesday and another expected to land later in Algiers, the capital. Great...
Lifestylepakistanchristian.tv

Travelers report great interest. However, the terms of holidays are constantly changing

Tourism cut off from Coronavir is slowly waking up. This is aided by the gradual vaccination of people, as well as partial agreements between countries on the travel conditions they will require for tourists. Despite the fact that summer holidays are taking off slowly, travel agencies are reporting great interest. In addition to travel, it is also promoting Prague Airport, which will double the destination offering to seventy destinations in June.