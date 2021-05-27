Lois Ehlert (1934–2021), “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” illustrator

I’m sure there are a few of us who don’t own at least one cookbook. And there are some of us who own many, many more. One could argue too many. I am one of the latter. Not that I really think I have too many, but my husband Tobin does. Once while I was out of the house, he took a pile from the kitchen counter to the basement because “there was no shelf room for them.” That was perhaps the closest we came to “irreconcilable differences.” I retrieved them (down and up to three flights of stairs!) and reorganized my kitchen bookcase storage options.