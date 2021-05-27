Cancel
Lois Ehlert (1934–2021), “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” illustrator

By Linnea Crowther
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Ehlert was an illustrator known for children’s books including the classic “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.”. Died: May 25, 2021 (Who else died on May 25?) Details of death: Died in Milwaukee of natural causes at the age of 86. We invite you to share condolences for Lois Ehlert in...

Lois Ehlert
Books & LiteratureSheKnows

Lois Ehlert, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom Illustrator, Dead at 86

It has been a rough week for our childhoods. On Wednesday, news broke that Eric Carle, the creator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar had passed away. And then Thursday, Simon & Schuster announced that Lois Ehlert, the illustrator behind Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, and author of more perennial childhood favorites has also died. She was 86.
Books & LiteratureChicago Tribune

Column: One mom’s appreciation of the creators behind ‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ two sparks that ignited countless imaginations

In the span of two days, the world lost two brilliant sparks that ignited countless imaginations. Eric Carle, the creator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and Lois Ehlert, who illustrated “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” both died this week. Carle died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was 91. Ehlert died Tuesday in Milwaukee, where she lived for many years. She was 86.
