Lois Ehlert (1934–2021), “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” illustrator

It is almost surprising that Something is Killing the Children is still an ongoing series. Initially planned as a five-issue limited series, but extended due to early popularity, Something is Killing the Children #15 could have served as a fairly neat, albeit mysterious conclusion to the series. Now, with issue #16 (written by James Tynion IV with art by Werther Dell’edera) serving as the start of the fourth arc of the story, the narrative is looking more exciting than ever. Something is Killing the Children centered on the town of Archer’s Peak, where children had been going missing, and those that weren’t missing were claiming terrible monsters were the culprits. Enter Erica Slaughter, a newcomer to the town who is more mysterious than the case she arrived to solve. Erica’s journey in Archer’s Peak is an exciting, violent, monster filled, thrill ride, but issue #16 sets the stage for something more interesting: Answers.