Coronavirus: Thai princess permits vaccine imports as roll-out slows; Indonesian cleric Rizieq Shihab jailed for breaking curbs. The Thai king’s sister has accredited coronavirus vaccine imports by an establishment she sponsors, bypassing the federal government because it offers with surging infections and rising public anger over a gradual and chaotic roll-out.The secretary common of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy wrote on Fb that the “various vaccines” would complement the federal government marketing campaign till it might meet the nation’s wants.The federal government, which has lengthy insisted it should deal with all vaccine imports, will subsequent month begin…