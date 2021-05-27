JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Iconic Bow by Sporting Long Loose Wavy Hair

Most people are used to seeing JoJo Siwa with her signature ponytail and iconic sparkly hair bow. However, for her recent birthday, the television personality opted for a more grown-up look.

On Monday, JoJo Siwa got rid of her signature hairstyle for something more simple. The Television personality’s fans know how she’s had her sparkly bow as her standard ponytail hairstyle look.

However, at the beginning of the week, she ditched it all while taking part in TikTok’s viral “Wipe It Down” challenge. The change came in conjunction with Siwa celebrating her birthday.

For the challenge, at the start of the clip, the “Dance Moms” reality star appeared in her usual glittering look with her side pony before she “wiped down” her mirror to reveal a more natural style.

Siwa’s new look was completed with her long blond curls styled in waves and a casual Gucci graphic t-shirt. On the same day, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her new hairstyle.

The Nebraska native shared two images of her sporting the loose hairstyle while wearing a black sweater with matching pants. She appeared to be at the airport with other people around her.

Siwa had on a black face mask, and the words on her sweater

, “Adult (ish).” On Tuesday, she took to the same social media platform to share one of the big gifts she got for her May 19 birthday.

The reality star shared a short video clip of her running onto a bounce house before enjoying the gift. The present was sent to her by the network channel Nickelodeon as a surprise for her birthday.

The bounce house was decorated to match Siwa’s iconic style by including colorful balloons. Once again, the television personality sported her brand new all-grown-up hairstyle that bounced in the air as she jumped.

In February 2021, the “Masked Singer” alum had something else to celebrate. She took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her partner, Kylie, to pay tribute to their one-month dating anniversary.

Siwa explained that they’d been friends for more than a year before she got to start calling Kylie, her girlfriend, on January 8, 2021. She shared that she’s since been happier than she’d ever been before.

The same month she started dating her girlfriend also happened to be the one where she came out as a member of the LGBTIQ+ community. Her sexual orientation is something the star has always known.

She confessed to “People” that she had a lot to lose by coming out sooner, hence the long delay. Siwa was also disappointed when she read negative comments from fans about her coming out.