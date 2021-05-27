Cancel
Matthew McConaughey shares why he quit rom-coms, turned down $14.5 million

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew McConaughey is opening up about his decision to stop starring in romantic comedies. In an interview with AARP's magazine, the 51-year-old actor recalled the moment he quit rom-coms and Hollywood in an effort to pursue more serious, dramatic roles. "I remember saying, 'Eff the bucks, I'm going for the...

Matthew Mcconaughey
CelebritiesRogersville Review

Matthew McConaughey wants position of leadership

Matthew McConaughey is looking for a "leadership position". The 'Dallas Buyers Club' is uncertain where the future is going to take him, but he wants a job that will put him in a good place to "help others" and bring them together in some way. He told AARP - The...
Texas Stateenmnews.com

Kate Hudson Says Matthew McConaughey Has ‘A Real Chance’ at Becoming Governor of Texas

Kate Hudson reacted with both shock and enthusiasm at former co-star Matthew McConaughey’s political aspirations. Hudson, who appeared alongside McConaughey in the romantic comedies How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold, hadn’t actually heard about the actor’s possible bid for governor of Texas until Rob Lowe broke the news to her on a recent episode of his podcast Literally!
Electionsthetotalplug.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks On His Future In Politics

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about the idea of running for governor of Texas. He had previously stated that it was a “true consideration“ but is now also saying it would be quite “challenging.“. He specifically stated, "I'm not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that...
Celebritiesgoodmenproject.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Skewed View of the American Work Ethic

— Like a lot of well-to-do parents, actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife struggle to deal with the privilege their children grow up with, especially since Matthew is also famous. Matthew talked about this in an October 30, 2020, piece in Glamour. Like any really good parent, Matthew wants his...
HOLAUSA

Matthew McConaughey reveals the advice wife Camila gave him about leaving romantic comedies

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his decision to leave the world of romantic comedies, including how his wife, Camila Alves, challenged his commitment to the idea. In a new interview for AARP The Magazine’s latest cover story, the 51-year-old talked about his decision to quit acting in romantic comedies, including how his wife responded once he broke the news.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

How Matthew McConaughey Memorizes Scripts

It kind of has to be said even though it’s probably been said over and over, Matthew McConaughey is a natural actor and he is one of the best in the business at what he does. I don’t mean he’s a natural in the sense that he’s so talented that he doesn’t have to read the script or that he trumps everyone around him just because he’s so great. No, not all. He’s a natural actor in that he reads his script, over and over as he looks for the best way to do something, the most natural way to make the scene appear as it should. He takes in everything and makes it feel as though the scene is actually happening in real life, creating something that feels so natural that it might as well be real for all that he puts into it. Those that he works with tend to make this feeling stretch out quite a bit sometimes and can emulate Matthew and even compliment him in such a big way that they end up becoming every bit as good as he is at times. It doesn’t always happen this way, but McConaughey’s acting is so on point most times that it almost feels as if he drags everyone into the world with him when he’s acting in a movie, pulling them into every scene in a kind of seamless way that, if one allows it, can make them feel as though they’re in the scene as well. Some might attribute this to great directing and great dialogue, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong, but at the same time, Matthew still has the ability to draw people in since he gets so into the scene and his character that it’s tough not to simply fall into the act and enjoy it no matter what else is going on.
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About His ‘Scary’ Decision to ‘Quit’ Romantic Comedies

A new path! Matthew McConaughey got honest about his difficult attempt to shed his rom-com reputation in order to try out more dramatic acting roles. “I was the go-to rom-com guy. I enjoyed making them, and they paid well. I was leading a successful life as an actor. But there’s a certain buoyancy built into rom-coms that isn’t about hanging your hat on humanity, like a drama is,” McConaughey, 51, explained in an interview for AARP The Magazine‘s latest cover story on Wednesday, May 26. “If you go deep in a rom-com you can sink the ship. In my life, though, I was going very deep.”
Matthew McConaughey: Just Keep Workin'

Matthew McConaughey: Just Keep Workin’

Matthew McConaughey wears many hats for the likes of the University of Texas, Wild Turkey, and Lincoln. Will Texas native and resident Matthew McConaughey launch a campaign to become governor of the Lone Star State? “It’s a true consideration,” he diplomatically replied when asked the question in March during The Balanced Voice podcast hosted by Rania Mankarious.
People

Matthew McConaughey and Trisha Yearwood Look Back on His Big Break in Her 1992 Music Video

Matthew McConaughey is thanking Trisha Yearwood for his big break. While guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show with husband Garth Brooks, the country singer asks guest McConaughey if he recalls starring in the 1992 music video for her hit song, "Walkaway Joe." Recalling the time, the Oscar winner, 51, shares memories from making the project and getting the audition call while in college.
CelebritiesNME

Matthew McConaughey calls out anti-maskers: “There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing”

Matthew McConaughey has called out anti-mask wearers, insisting that a mask does nothing to take away from one’s ‘identity and freedom’. Speaking on YouTube talk show The Carlos Watson Show, the Oscar-winning actor said of the politicisation of face masks: “Come on, man. I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I’m not believing you really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom.”
CelebritiesThe Independent

Matthew McConaughey insists masks do not take away ‘identity and freedom’

Matthew McConaughey has condemned anti-maskers and insisted that wearing masks does not take away “identity and freedom”. The Oscar-winning actor, who is rumoured to be mulling a run for Texas state governor, said that usage of protective masks during the pandemic had been “politicised”. During an appearance on the YouTube...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Matthew McConaughey On The Anti-Mask Claim He Doesn't Buy

Matthew McConaughey called out anti-maskers in a new interview, saying he just doesn’t buy their fear that covering their faces to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will impact their personal liberty. “I’m like, come on man, I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. And I don’t...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew McConaughey Avoiding Family By Living In His Airstream Trailer?

Is Matthew McConaughey hiding out in his Airstream trailer to avoid his family? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop takes another look at the rumor. Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Living Separate Lives?. One year ago, the Globe reported that Matthew McConaughey was reliving...