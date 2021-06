Record Store Day is this Saturday, June 12, 2021 which is a GREAT time to support your local independent record store and get some cool collectibles at the same time!. I talked to Jon Burns over at Ragged Records in Rock Island. He said for this record store they weren't quite ready to reopen in Davenport but we were still able to order for both stores. So they will have two full store orders in one location at their courtyard outside of the Rock Island store.